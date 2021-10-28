Climate change is already hitting Africa's livestock. Here's how COP26 can help
By Polly Ericksen, Program Leader, Sustainable Livestock Systems, International Livestock Research Institute
Laura Cramer, Graduate Fellow, International Livestock Research Institute
It’s a common scene across many African countries’ rural areas: cows grazing peacefully. But, by 2050, heat stress induced by climate change may drastically alter this familiar picture.
New findings from the International Livestock Research Institute show that, unless massive adaptation measures are put in place, the number of extreme heat events driven by climate change – especially in the continent’s tropics – will increase. Poultry and pigs already…
© The Conversation
