Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Electric boilers: a green alternative to heat pumps that no one is talking about

By Jovana Radulovic, Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
The UK government has recently announced new grants to encourage the public to move from gas boilers to heat pumps, a greener energy alternative. But little has been said about electric boilers as another low-carbon option.

The UK is aiming to phase out gas boilers and replace them with low-carbon technologies, such as heat pumps and electric boilers, in order to reach net-zero


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Inspiration from the 1970s for today's young environmentalists
~ Climate change is already hitting Africa's livestock. Here's how COP26 can help
~ Chocolate: From witchcraft to miracle worker in early modern Europe
~ South Africa's local elections: new entrants likely to be the big winners
~ Drink spiking: why so little is still known about this horrifying trend
~ Dune – a prophetic tale about the environmental destruction wrought by the colonisation of Africa
~ Budget: Rishi Sunak should be preparing for a decade of disruption, not an age of optimism
~ Why the idea of 'African time' keeps on ticking
~ Last Night in Soho – exploring the glamour and the seedy underbelly of the London neighbourhood in the 60s
~ Why Alberta lacks a mandate to reopen Canada's Constitution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter