Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the idea of 'African time' keeps on ticking

By Thomas Widlok, Professor for the Anthropology of Africa, University of Cologne
Joachim Knab, PhD-student in Social and Cultural Anthropology, University of Cologne
“African time” delivers more hits on internet searches than “African nature” or “African people”. This shows that people seem to need to feed a stereotype.

As anthropologists, we’re interested in why this need exists and what impact it has on people’s lives.

Various scholars have discussed the idea of an African sense of time. Following the Kenyan-born philosopher John Mbiti, some have suggested that Africans have no concept of the future. Others have claimed that the “relaxed” African attitude towards time,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


