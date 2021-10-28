Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The International Court of Justice Should Have More Women Judges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Judges are pictured during the second day of hearings in the case brought by Gambia against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, December 11, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Peter Dejong What’s 76 years old, and 3.7 percent female? Sounds like a joke, right? But it’s not funny at all, especially when it refers to a global judicial body. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the main judicial arm of the United Nations, has only had four female judges in its history. The other 105 judges have all been men. Currently, three of the 15 judges…


