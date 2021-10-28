Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

State spending on anti-poverty programs could substantially reduce child abuse and neglect

By Henry T. Puls, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Children's Mercy Kansas City, University of Missouri-Kansas City
Paul J. Chung, Adjunct Professor of Pediatrics and Health Policy and Management, University of California, Los Angeles
Public investments in benefit programs could save tens of thousands of children from being victims of child abuse and have important later-life effects on child welfare and overall health.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


