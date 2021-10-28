State spending on anti-poverty programs could substantially reduce child abuse and neglect
By Henry T. Puls, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Children's Mercy Kansas City, University of Missouri-Kansas City
Paul J. Chung, Adjunct Professor of Pediatrics and Health Policy and Management, University of California, Los Angeles
Public investments in benefit programs could save tens of thousands of children from being victims of child abuse and have important later-life effects on child welfare and overall health.
- Thursday, October 28, 2021