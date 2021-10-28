Tolerance.ca
Skills shortage could undo UK government's net zero plans

By John Weir, Research Associate in Talent and Skills, Energy & Environment Institute, University of Hull
The UK government has set out its plans for reaching net zero emissions. This target, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson says will be met by 2050, is a crucial test of whether countries can move to a carbon-free economy.

From replacing gas boilers with heat pumps to expanding power generation from offshore wind, the government can only meet its net zero target if it delivers infrastructure projects the scale of which the UK has not seen since the industrial…


