Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inspiration from the 1970s for Generation Z's environmentalists

By Steven McCabe, Associate Professor, Institute for Design, Economic Acceleration & Sustainability (IDEAS), Birmingham City University
Share this article
Cult 1970s BBC TV show The Good Life examined Tom and Barbara Good’s experience of attempting to opt out of the rat race by becoming self-sufficient. They grew vegetables in their back garden, milked a goat, tried to knit their own clothes and collected their animal’s waste to create methane to generate electricity.

With the first theatre production of The Good Life just starting a UK tour, a look back at the environmental activists of the 1970s shows us that Generation Z aren’t the first to aim for a greener lifestyle.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The erosion of Roe v. Wade and abortion access didn't begin in Texas or Mississippi – it started in Pennsylvania in 1992
~ What's a 'miracle'? Here's how the Catholic Church decides
~ State spending on anti-poverty programs could substantially reduce child abuse and neglect
~ New research suggests cat and dog 'moms' and 'dads' really are parenting their pets – here's the evolutionary explanation why
~ Nearly half of all churches and other faith institutions help people get enough to eat
~ How your genes influence whether a certain type of exercise works for you – new research
~ Skills shortage could undo UK government's net zero plans
~ Accra's major challenge is that politics gets in the way of progress
~ How the informal economy solves some urban challenges in a Zimbabwean town
~ Curious Kids: How do jellyfish find their food -- and how do they poop?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter