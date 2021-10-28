Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the informal economy solves some urban challenges in a Zimbabwean town

By Martin Magidi, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Cape Town
In most African cities, the informal sector is the main economy. This is because of rapid urban population growth, slow economic and industrial growth and high employment. Unregulated economic activities provide work and livelihoods for most households.

The informal sector is growing and becoming more important for urban…


© The Conversation


