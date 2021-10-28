Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Deaths of three Kenyan athletes puts focus on mental health and gender-based violence

By Richard Wanjohi
Kenya has lost close to 45 million US dollars in revenue from sports since March 2020 due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19. This has exacerbated the mental health of athletes.


Global Voices


