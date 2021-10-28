Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia Finally Frees Alleged Child Offender

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ali al-Nimr was one of at least three Saudi men on death row for protest-related crimes committed when they were children. © 2011 Eshaparvathi/Creative Commons Nearly ten years after Ali al-Nimr was arrested by Saudi authorities in February 2012, he was finally released from prison this week. His mother tweeted a video showing their emotional reunion. But amid the relief and celebration, al-Nimr’s ordeal highlights the cruelty of the Saudi justice system, which the country’s rulers have failed to meaningfully reform. A member of Saudi Arabia’s Shia minority, al-Nimr…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


