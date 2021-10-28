Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

WitchTok: the rise of the occult on social media has eerie parallels with the 16th century

By Rebekah King, PhD Candidate, Faculty of English, University of Cambridge
Share this article
What’s behind Gen Z’s appetite for tarot and spells? 16th century debates about witchcraft help explain why the occult has become viral on TikTok.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Afghanistan: the west needs to stop seeing women as in need of 'saving'
~ Nipah virus: could it cause the next pandemic?
~ Sudan coup: years of instability have made the army key power brokers
~ Degrowth: why some economists think abandoning growth is the only way to save the planet – podcast
~ Grattan on Friday: The weather gets choppy with Joyce and Morrison's climate contradictions
~ Two journalists imprisoned in southern Yemen
~ Turkey finally ratifies the Paris Climate Agreement
~ Illinois: Legislature Repeals Harmful Abortion Restriction
~ How the ICRC supports children
~ What Big Oil knew about climate change, in its own words
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter