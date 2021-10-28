Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Degrowth: why some economists think abandoning growth is the only way to save the planet – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Share this article
We talk to three experts who argue we governments need to find alternatives for their dependence on economic growth. Listen to episode 39 of The Conversation Weekly.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Afghanistan: the west needs to stop seeing women as in need of 'saving'
~ Nipah virus: could it cause the next pandemic?
~ WitchTok: the rise of the occult on social media has eerie parallels with the 16th century
~ Sudan coup: years of instability have made the army key power brokers
~ Grattan on Friday: The weather gets choppy with Joyce and Morrison's climate contradictions
~ Two journalists imprisoned in southern Yemen
~ Turkey finally ratifies the Paris Climate Agreement
~ Illinois: Legislature Repeals Harmful Abortion Restriction
~ How the ICRC supports children
~ What Big Oil knew about climate change, in its own words
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter