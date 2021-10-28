Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: The weather gets choppy with Joyce and Morrison's climate contradictions

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
In the press gallery at Parliament House, there’s a bell that years ago was rung regularly to alert journalists to press conferences and statements. Email has made it an anachronism.

But shortly before 8am on Thursday Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce appeared in the gallery, looking rather agitated, and personally rang the bell.

Joyce was there to lay an ownership claim to the exclusion of a methane reduction pledge from the 2050 net-zero climate plan Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday. “One of the key reasons that the Nationals went in to bat has become so clearly evident…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Afghanistan: the west needs to stop seeing women as in need of 'saving'
~ Nipah virus: could it cause the next pandemic?
~ WitchTok: the rise of the occult on social media has eerie parallels with the 16th century
~ Sudan coup: years of instability have made the army key power brokers
~ Degrowth: why some economists think abandoning growth is the only way to save the planet – podcast
~ Two journalists imprisoned in southern Yemen
~ Turkey finally ratifies the Paris Climate Agreement
~ Illinois: Legislature Repeals Harmful Abortion Restriction
~ How the ICRC supports children
~ What Big Oil knew about climate change, in its own words
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter