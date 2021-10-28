Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey finally ratifies the Paris Climate Agreement

By Arzu Geybullayeva
All eyes are on the upcoming council meeting in January 2022, where the government will announce the new action plan to combat the climate crisis.


© Global Voices -


