Human Rights Observatory

Illinois: Legislature Repeals Harmful Abortion Restriction

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pro-abortion rights demonstrators take part in a Women's March in Chicago on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Rallies were held in major cities across the country to demand continued access to abortion. © AP Photo/Mark Capapas (Chicago) – Illinois state lawmakers have voted to repeal a harmful abortion restriction that forced anyone under age 18 to involve a parent in an abortion decision, Human Rights Watch said today. Governor J. B. Pritzker should sign the bill into law without delay. The Youth Health and Safety Act passed the state Senate on October 26, 2021 by a vote…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


