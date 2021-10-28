Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Big Oil knew about climate change, in its own words

By Benjamin Franta, Ph.D. Candidate in History, Stanford University
Transcripts and internal documents show how the industry shifted from leading research into fossil fuels’ effect on the climate to sowing doubt about science. Now, CEOs are testifying before Congress.


© The Conversation -


