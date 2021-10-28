Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong to ban films and punish unauthorized screenings on grounds of ‘national security’

By Hong Kong Free Press
Share this article
An inspector authorized by the censorship agency may also enter and search premises without a warrant when they are trying to halt an unauthorized film screening or publication.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Tunisia: Attack on Director of LGBT Group
~ Climate change misinformation fools too many people – but there are ways to combat it
~ Fewer than half of Australia's 150 biggest companies have committed to zero emissions by 2050
~ Drying land and heating seas: why nature in Australia's southwest is on the climate frontline
~ Iraq/Kurdistan Region: Former ISIS Suspects Stuck in Limbo
~ COVID vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds are inching closer. Here's what we know so far
~ Early childhood educators feel burnt out and undervalued. Here's what we can do to help
~ The Chungking Legation: Australia’s first diplomatic mission to China, 80 years ago
~ If governments fail to act, can the courts save our planet?
~ With Labor gaining in polls, is too much Barnaby Joyce hurting the Coalition?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter