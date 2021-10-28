Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Attack on Director of LGBT Group

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Badr Baabou, director of Damj Association for Justice and Equality, following his assault by suspected police officers in Tunisia.  © 2021 Badr Baabou Two police officers apparently brutally attacked the director of a Tunis-based LGBT rights group on October 21, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. The attack on Badr Baabou took place against a backdrop of mounting abuses targeting LGBT activists by Tunisian security forces. Baabou, the director of Damj Association for Justice and Equality, told Human Rights Watch that two men ambushed him in downtown Tunis on October…


