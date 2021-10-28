Climate change misinformation fools too many people – but there are ways to combat it
By Mikey Biddlestone, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Social Decision-Making Lab, University of Cambridge
Sander van der Linden, Professor of Social Psychology in Society and Director, Cambridge Social Decision-Making Lab, University of Cambridge
In recent decades, people in the UK have watched climate change shift from being an abstract threat discussed on the news to an increasingly common presence in everyday life. As the frequency and intensity of heatwaves, floods and other extreme weather events has risen, so has public concern about climate change. A 2019 poll found 80% of people were fairly or very worried, while a…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 28, 2021