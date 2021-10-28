Tolerance.ca
Fewer than half of Australia's 150 biggest companies have committed to zero emissions by 2050

By Renzo Mori Junior, Senior Advisor, Sustainable Development, RMIT University
Corporate Australia has of late become a strong voice for more action on climate change. Earlier this month the Business Council of Australia, which represents the nation’s 100 biggest companies, declared its support for the federal government committing to halving its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2050.

“Business is leading,” says the report arguing this case. “Domestic and international companies are rapidly adopting net zero and ambitious internal decarbonisation targets.”…


© The Conversation -


