Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drying land and heating seas: why nature in Australia's southwest is on the climate frontline

By Jatin Kala, Senior Lecturer and ARC DECRA felllow, Murdoch University
Belinda Robson, Associate Professor, Murdoch University
Joe Fontaine, Lecturer, Environmental and Conservation Science, Murdoch University
Stephen Beatty, Research Leader (Catchments to Coast), Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Ecosystems, Harry Butler Institute, Murdoch University
Thomas Wernberg, Professor, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
In a few days world leaders will descend on Glasgow for the United Nations climate change talks. Much depends on it. We know climate change is already happening, and nowhere is the damage more stark than in Australia’s southwest.

The southwest of Western Australia has been identified as a global drying hotspot. Since 1970, winter rainfall has declined up to 20%, river flows have plummeted and heatwaves spanning water and land have intensified.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Climate change misinformation fools too many people – but there are ways to combat it
~ Fewer than half of Australia's 150 biggest companies have committed to zero emissions by 2050
~ Iraq/Kurdistan Region: Former ISIS Suspects Stuck in Limbo
~ COVID vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds are inching closer. Here's what we know so far
~ Early childhood educators feel burnt out and undervalued. Here's what we can do to help
~ The Chungking Legation: Australia’s first diplomatic mission to China, 80 years ago
~ If governments fail to act, can the courts save our planet?
~ With Labor gaining in polls, is too much Barnaby Joyce hurting the Coalition?
~ Working with us, not for us: strategies for being a better ally to First Nations people
~ Facial recognition in schools: here are the risks to children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter