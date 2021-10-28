Early childhood educators feel burnt out and undervalued. Here's what we can do to help
By Penny Levickis, Senior Research Fellow, REEaCh (Research in Effective Education in Early Childhood) Hub, The University of Melbourne
Amelia Church, Senior Lecturer, Melbourne Graduate School of Education, The University of Melbourne
Jane Page, Associate Professor, Melbourne Graduate School of Education, The University of Melbourne
Lisa Murray, Research Fellow, REEaCh (Research in Effective Education in Early Childhood) Hub, The University of Melbourne
Patricia Eadie, Professor & Director of REEaCh (Research in Effective Education in Early Childhood) Hub, The University of Melbourne
The pandemic highlighted Australia’s reliance on early childhood educators, while adding to their existing stresses. A study of how educators fared identifies three key factors in their well-being.
© The Conversation
