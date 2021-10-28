Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If governments fail to act, can the courts save our planet?

By George Newhouse, Adjunct Professor of Law, Macquarie University
Two First Nations Elders will argue in court the Australian government has a duty to cut greenhouse gas emissions to ensure their homeland and people are protected.


© The Conversation -


