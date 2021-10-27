Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Building more houses quickly is harder than it looks. Australia hasn't done it in decades

By Ehsan Gharaie, Associate Professor of Project Management, RMIT University
Ali Zolghadr, PhD Candidate, RMIT University
Thanks to HomeBuilder and the housing price boom, house building is experiencing its hottest year on the record.

Over the space of a year the number of houses (not apartments) under construction has jumped from 56,060 in the June quarter 2020 to 88,445 in the June quarter 2021 — the biggest peak of all time.

Houses under construction


It would be entirely reasonable to expect the record number under construction to be converted to record completions. That’s the point of construction.


