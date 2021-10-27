Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The doctor won't see you now: Why access to care is in critical condition

By Eric Cadesky, Clinical Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia
Less than half of Canadians can see their doctor same-day, and millions don’t even have a family doctor. Improving access to care means providing doctors with the support they need to focus on patients.


Read complete article

© The Conversation


