Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Pandora Papers unveil offshore companies linked to the family of Turkmenistan's President

By Paolo Sorbello
In Turkmenistan, two brothers have used offshore companies to earn from state contracts of import-export. The problem is that they are relatives of the president.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


