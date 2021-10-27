Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID: increased restrictions in the UK look inevitable as winter arrives

By Peter Sivey, Reader in Health Economics, Centre for Health Economics, University of York
Share this article
Cases are high in people over 60, who are far more likely to develop severe COVID and need hospital treatment.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Toll of Bolsonaro’s Disastrous Covid-19 Response
~ Where does the youth climate movement go next? Climate Fight podcast part 4
~ The best Halloween scares you can watch from the safety of your sofa – recommended by a horror expert
~ The youth movement grows up. Climate Fight podcast part four transcript
~ La spectaculaire « course des sardines » de l'Afrique du Sud entraîne les poissons dans un piège écologique
~ Turkish President declares 10 diplomats persona non grata
~ Does the government's new national plan to combat child sexual abuse go far enough?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Keith Pitt on the climate plan and coal's future
~ A new proposed privacy code promises tough rules and $10 million penalties for tech giants
~ RSF: "We courteously call on the Chinese Ambassador to Paris to end his impassioned rants against journalists"
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter