Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'It was the best five years of my life!' How sports programs are keeping disadvantaged teens at school

By Eibhlish O'Hara, Research Associate, Edith Cowan University
Teens from low socioeconomic areas of Perth who took part in specialist sports programs were better engaged at school and their maths grades improved, my research shows.


© The Conversation -


