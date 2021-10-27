Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new proposed privacy code promises tough rules and $10 million penalties for tech giants

By Katharine Kemp, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law & Justice, UNSW, UNSW
Graham Greenleaf, Professor of Law and Information Systems, UNSW
This week the federal government announced proposed legislation to develop an online privacy code (or “OP Code”) setting tougher privacy standards for Facebook, Google, Amazon and many other online platforms.

These companies collect and use vast amounts of consumers’ personal data, much of it without their knowledge or real consent, and the code is intended to guard against privacy harms from these practices.

The higher standards would be backed by increased…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


