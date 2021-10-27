Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF: "We courteously call on the Chinese Ambassador to Paris to end his impassioned rants against journalists"

By hytang
Share this article
NewsChinese Ambassador to Paris, Lu Shaye, once again lashes out at French journalists he accuses of “lying” about his country. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) insists that a diplomat has no right to give journalism lessons, especially when representing one of the worst regimes in the world when it comes to press freedom. In a statement in a vengeful tone published on Monday, 25 October 2021, Chinese ambassador in Paris Lu Shaye, a repeat offender infamous


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ A new proposed privacy code promises tough rules and $10 million penalties for tech giants
~ Malaysia: Reject Police Complaints Bill
~ Turkey: Turkmen Activists Face Deportation
~ Billions of euros to "innovate" the nuclear NATO, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Russia prepares the curtain call, by Thierry Meyssan
~ 'It was the best five years of my life!' How sports programs are keeping disadvantaged teens at school
~ Can artists revive dead city centres? Without long-term tenancies it's window dressing
~ Are employers and workers at odds over NZ's workplace vaccine mandates? Our research suggests they might be
~ Why do First Nations people continue to be history's outsiders?
~ New research shows how hard it is for 'flying grannies' to care for their Australian grandkids
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter