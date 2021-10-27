Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Reject Police Complaints Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Malaysian parliament hears the 2021 budget speech in Kuala Lumpur, November 6, 2020.   © 2020 AP Photo (New York) – The Malaysian parliament should reject the proposed police complaints law and create an independent commission that will ensure real accountability for police abuses, Human Rights Watch said today in a joint statement with Amnesty International Malaysia, ARTICLE 19, and CIVICUS. The government said it will put forward the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) bill for a second reading during parliament’s current session. Joint Statement…


