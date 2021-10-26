Are employers and workers at odds over NZ's workplace vaccine mandates? Our research suggests they might be
By Stephen Croucher, Professor and Head of School of Communication, Journalism, and Marketing, Massey University
Doug Ashwell, Senior lecturer, Massey University
Jo Cullinane, Deputy Pro-Vice Chancellor, Massey University
A recent survey reveals only limited employee support for workplace vaccine mandates, underlining how challenging the policy will be for lawmakers and employers.
