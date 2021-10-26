Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do First Nations people continue to be history's outsiders?

By Ann McGrath, Professor, Australian National University
Lynette Russell, ARC Laureate Fellow, Monash University, and Deputy Director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Monash University
Western methods of preserving history have excluded Indigenous stories. How can we include Indigenous narratives and their methods of maintaining history?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


