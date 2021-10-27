Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Turkmen Activists Face Deportation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man walks near Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. © 2019 AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis (Berlin) – The Turkish government should halt any plans to deport two detained Turkmen activists to Turkmenistan, where they will be at grave risk of arbitrary arrest and torture, Human Rights Watch said today. Turkish authorities should immediately release them from deportation custody. Three activists, Akhmed Rakhmanov, Kamil Abulov, and Bayram Allaliyev, were detained between October 18 and 22, 2021, and were transferred to immigration custody in Istanbul. Several sources told…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


