Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dog bites happen every day but urban pet policies can help prevent them

By Melanie J Rock, Professor of Community Health Sciences, University of Calgary
Morgan Mouton, Associate researcher, Urban Planning and Geography, Université Gustave Eiffel
Share this article
Dogs bite people daily, especially young children. There is concern that disadvantaged families may suffer most. Dog-bite facts remain scarce because prevention has yet to become a policy priority.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Controversial Jamaican pastor dies in car crash on the way to being charged for ‘cult’ deaths
~ Egypt: Ending State of Emergency a Start But Insufficient
~ The Toll of Bolsonaro’s Disastrous Covid-19 Response
~ Russian Authorities Arrest Crimean Tatar Lawyer While Representing His Clients
~ Is brushing your teeth for two minutes enough? Here's what the evidence says
~ Old wine in new bottles – why the NZ-UK free trade agreement fails to confront the challenges of a post-COVID world
~ Why Chinese companies are investing in French wine and German robots
~ A quick guide to climate change jargon – what experts mean by mitigation, carbon neutral and 6 other key terms
~ Missing out on PE during lockdowns means students will be playing catch-up
~ If COVID hospitalisations increase, it's still not clear how patients will be prioritised for ICU beds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter