Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Ending State of Emergency a Start But Insufficient

By Human Rights Watch
Egyptian security forces cordon off roads during curfew hours, in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, March 29, 2020. © AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty (Beirut) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's October 25, 2021 announcement that he is lifting the nationwide state of emergency is positive, but far from sufficient to begin to quell the country's prolonged human rights crisis, Human Rights Watch said today. The government needs to end many other emergency-law-like restrictions on civic participation, freedom of speech, and peaceful assembly. The president should also free the…


© Human Rights Watch -


