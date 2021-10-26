Missing out on PE during lockdowns means students will be playing catch-up
By Jora Broerse, Research Fellow in Health Policy, Mitchell Institute for Education and Health Policy, Victoria University
Cameron Van der Smee, Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, Federation University Australia
Jaimie-Lee Maple, Research Assistant and Policy Analyst, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
Studies point to students’ movement skills declining during lockdowns, especially among younger children. Levels of physical activity must be restored to avoid lifelong harm to their health.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 26, 2021