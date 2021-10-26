Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If COVID hospitalisations increase, it's still not clear how patients will be prioritised for ICU beds

By Eliana Close, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Ben White, Professor of End-of-Life Law and Regulation, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Lindy Willmott, Professor of Law, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology, Queensland University of Technology
Simon Young, Professor in Law, The University of Western Australia
Tina Cockburn, Associate Professor, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Will Cairns, Associate Professor, James Cook University, James Cook University
Who gets scarce life-saving resources when hospitals are overwhelmed? And how are these decisions made? State and territory governments are yet to answer these difficult questions.


