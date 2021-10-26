If all 2030 climate targets are met, the planet will heat by 2.7℃ this century. That's not OK
By Andrew King, ARC DECRA fellow, The University of Melbourne
Malte Meinshausen, A/Prof., School of Earth Sciences, The University of Melbourne
The UN’s new Emissions Gap Report shows we’re on track to overshoot the Paris target of 1.5℃. If we don’t close this emissions gap, what will Australia, and the rest of world, be forced to endure?
