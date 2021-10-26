Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia and COVID-19: how we used satellite data to track the toll of the pandemic

By Abdihamid Warsame, Research Fellow, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
While the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been well documented in high-income countries, much less is known about its impact on low-income and conflict-affected countries where there are significant challenges in information generation and dissemination.

Somalia is one of these countries. It has been battered by a series of large-scale humanitarian emergencies, epidemics


