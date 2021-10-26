Tolerance.ca
Nigerian museums must tell stories of slavery with more complexity and nuance

By Faye Sayer, Senior Lecturer in Community Archaeology and Public History, Manchester Metropolitan University
In many parts of the world, museums are considering how to present history through different lenses, rather than just representing colonial and imperialistic views of certain events, countries or whole continents.

The current museum presentations of exhibits and information about slavery – especially the transatlantic slave trade – are a stark example of colonisation that’s been spun through a white, eurocentric lens. Hence, it’s become a key part of the decolonisation debate.

Museums all over the world have struggled to move beyond presenting more than emotionally removed…


