Human Rights Observatory

Sudan’s generals have torn up the transition playbook. But don't count out the masses

By David E Kiwuwa, Associate Professor of International Studies, University of Nottingham
This week the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah El Burhan, declared the dissolution of the transitional council, which has been in place since the overthrow of former president Omar el-Bashir in 2019. He also disbanded all the structures that had been set up as part of the transitional roadmap, and decreed a state…


© The Conversation


