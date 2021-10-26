Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young climate activists have far more power than they realise

By Anna Pigott, Lecturer in Human Geography, Geography Department, Swansea University, Swansea University
In the past few years there has been a groundswell of young people expressing their anger, fear, grief about the climate crisis – and their demands on how to tackle it. For me, seeing their actions has been both harrowing (that they should even be needing to do it) and admirable. I don’t think I found my own political voice until I was at least 30.

As the UK prepares to host the latest UN climate conference, COP26, many of these young activists will be ramping up their efforts and expecting – as many of us are – to see, finally, some concrete actions from our political leaders. Activists…


