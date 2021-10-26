Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Alarming offensive by Bangladesh’s ruling party against journalists based abroad

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the leaders of the Awami League, the party that has ruled Bangladesh since 2009, to end all intimidation of journalists who dare to continue criticising Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s policies after fleeing the country.Pressure on family members, judicial harassment and even physical violence have been used by Awami League supporters since the start of September, with the backing of the authorities, to persecute


© Reporters without borders -


