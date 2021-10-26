Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Black Death to COVID-19, pandemics have always pushed people to honor death and celebrate life

By Nükhet Varlik, Associate Professor of History, Rutgers University - Newark
Halloween, with its mix of the macabre and the playful, provides a moment to reflect on how closely life and death are interwoven – especially in 2021.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


