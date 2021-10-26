Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The pandemic has made it even harder for one in three Americans to obtain healthy, affordable food

By Sheril Kirshenbaum, Associate Research Scientist, Michigan State University
Douglas Buhler, Director of AgBioResearch and Assistant Vice President of Research and Innovation, Michigan State University
A recent survey finds that the pandemic made it harder for many US households to put food on the table. It also changed the ways in which people buy and store food.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


