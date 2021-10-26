Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK High Court set to hear US appeal in the Assange extradition case

By rebeccaj
NewsFrom 27 to 28 October, the UK High Court will consider the US government’s appeal against the court decision opposing the extradition of Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange. Despite continued barriers to access, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) will again be attempting to monitor the proceedings, and calls again for the case to be closed and Assange to be immediately released.During the two-day hearing, the US government will argue against the 4


© Reporters without borders -


