Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria's draft pandemic law misses one critical element – stronger oversight of the government's decisions

By William Partlett, Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
The Victorian government is introducing a pandemic management bill that will structure its ongoing and future response to pandemics.

According to a draft dated October 23, the bill gives the executive wide powers in the time of a pandemic, including detention powers and the possibility of two years in prison for failing to comply with a pandemic order.

But drawing on the practice in other jurisdictions such as…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


