Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government wants to expand the 'digital identity' system that lets Australians access services. There are many potential pitfalls

By Kelsie Nabben, Researcher / PhD Candidate, RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub / Digital Ethnography Research Centre, RMIT University
Without careful planning and implementation, the government risks making many of the same mistakes ushered in by the hasty ‘datafication’ of society, which has been turbocharged by the pandemic.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


