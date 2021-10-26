Tolerance.ca
10 things every politician should know about history

By Anna Clark, Australian Research Council Future Fellow in Public History, University of Technology Sydney
Education Minister Alan Tudge has rejected the draft history curriculum. He wants students to learn that ‘we live in the greatest country on Earth’. That’s not history. It’s jingoistic nationalism.


© The Conversation


